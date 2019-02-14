Microsoft to launch Visual Studio 2019 on April 2

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft is holding a day-long, virtual launch event for the next major version of its developer platform, Visual Studio 2019, on April 2. Microsoft plans to highlight how the 2019 release can improve developer productivity and take advantage of (what else?) AI features, according to the Visual Studio 2019 launch page.



Microsoft officials first began talking about Visual Studio 2019 publicly in June 2018. At that stage, the company was in the planning stage for the 2019 release, and committed to making it faster, more reliable, better for teams, easier to use and easier to get started with.



Microsoft released a first public preview of Visual Studio 2019 in December 2018; Preview 2 in January 2019; and Preview 3 on February 13, 2019.



VS 2019 includes Microsoft's Visual Studio Live Share coding-collaboration service installed by default. The product features a new start window to help users get coding faster; improved search capabilities; overall performance improvements, Visual Studio IntelliCode AI assistance; better Python virtual and conda support; and support for .NET Core 3.0 projects, including WinForms and WPF, among other features. A full list of features that have debuted in the various VS 2019 previews is in the online release notes.

Microsoft released Visual Studio 2017 in March 2017 on the same day it launched that product. The launch page for VS 2019 promises attendees could be among the first to take the product for a spin, so Microsoft also could start distributing VS 2019 on April 2.

Microsoft's annual Build developer conference will be a month after the VS 2019 launch, on May 6 to 8 in Seattle.