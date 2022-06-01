Microsoft's $599 Surface Laptop Go 2 is available for pre-order right now

Image: Microsoft

Microsoft's budget-friendly Surface Laptop Go is getting a successor, with the company announcing the Surface Laptop Go 2 on Wednesday. The updated laptop starts at $599, with preorders going live today. Deliveries and in-store availability will begin next week, on June 7.

For $599, you're getting an impressive Surface experience based on the specifications.

The Surface Laptop Go 2 comes with Intel's 11th Generation Core i5 processor, 4GB of memory and 128GB of storage. You can double the memory or storage to 8GB or 256GB, respectively. Pricing for the additional build options wasn't available.

The Surface Laptop Go 2 has a 12.4-inch PixelSense touchscreen display with a resolution of 1536 x 1024. Above the display is a 720p camera for video calls. Consumers will have Windows 11 Home preinstalled, while business customers can get Windows 11 Pro or Windows 10 Pro. Business customers will also have the option of jumping up to 16GB of memory.

The base model lacks a fingerprint power button that allows you to sign in to your Windows account as well as unlock apps, but the higher spec'd models will include the biometric option.

Image: Microsoft

Battery life is estimated at 13.5 hours, according to Microsoft. The Laptop Go 2 will charge from empty to 80% in around an hour, which is a great feature to have on a smaller laptop that's sure to be used in portable situations such as classrooms or the office.

Rounding out the connectivity is Wi-Fi 6 support, Bluetooth 5.1 and a USB-C port, a USB-A port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Surface Connect port.

Rounding out the option is three different colors. There's Sage, Ice Blue and Sandstone. I'm partial to Ice Blue myself; I think it looks great. But all three are sure to make Laptop Go 2 owners happy. You can preorder the Surface Laptop Go 2 directly from Microsoft or BestBuy.com. Orders arrive next week.