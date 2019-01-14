Microsoft's big win: Pentagon signs massive $1.76bn contract

Microsoft has scored a major win with the US Department of Defense (DoD) to supply software and services to the value of $1.76bn over five years.

The Pentagon on Friday announced the deal, which will see Microsoft provide enterprise services to the DoD, Coast Guard, and intelligence community.

In a statement announcing the deal, the Pentagon explains that support includes, "Microsoft product engineering services for software developers and product teams to leverage a range of proprietary resources and source code, and Microsoft premier support for tools, knowledge database, problem resolution assistance, and custom changes to Microsoft source code when applicable."

The five-year 'indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity' (IDIQ) contract has a completion date of January 10, 2024. This contract allows Microsoft to provide an indefinite quantity of services during the period.

The contract allows DoD to pay Microsoft on individual task orders using primarily operations and maintenance funds.

Microsoft's win comes as the DoD assesses proposals for its $10bn, 10-year cloud contract known as JEDI or Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure. The Pentagon is expected to announce a single winner of the JEDI deal in the first quarter.

Microsoft in October announced that it was on track to was on track to be certified to host Top Secret US classified data (Defense Information Systems Agency Impact Level 6) certification by the first quarter of 2019.

Microsoft's cloud rival Amazon Web Services (AWS) is believed to be the frontrunner for the JEDI contract. Google dropped out of the race because it lacked the required government certifications.

Oracle filed several protest bids with the Government Accountability Office (GAO) last year, the last of which was knocked back in November. The company has argued that parts of the contract were written in a way that favors AWS and that it was illegal to award it to just one vendor.

The GAO ruled that the Pentagon was legally entitled to grant the contract to one vendor because the agency reasonably determined it was in its best interests.

IBM has also been critical of the winner-take-all nature of the JEDI contract.

Previous and related coverage

IBM: We're protesting over Pentagon's $10bn winner-take-all JEDI cloud deal

IBM fears that the JEDI deal is aimed at 'one specific vendor', which is not Big Blue.

Google: Here's why we're pulling out of Pentagon's $10bn JEDI cloud race

Google won't bid for the Department of Defense's massive cloud contract because it could conflict with its AI principles against developing weapons.

Microsoft touts its coming top-secret cloud certification ahead of $10 billion JEDI contract deadline

Microsoft is stepping up its government cloud campaigning just ahead of the closing of the bids for the Pentagon's $10 billion, winner-take-all JEDI cloud contract.

Department of Defense's updated cloud-computing contract still is winner-take-all

Microsoft and other cloud vendors are keeping close tabs on the estimated multi-billion-dollar U.S. DoD JEDI cloud contract, as it winds its way through the bidding process.

Pentagon delays disputed JEDI cloud contract

The JEDI will have to wait a while longer for the award of the Pentagon's hotly-contested multi-billion "winner-take-all" cloud contract because the RFP has just been delayed....

Google employee protest: Now Google backs off Pentagon drone AI project

Google won't bid to renew its Project Maven contract with the Pentagon after it expires in 2019.

Google employee protest: Now 'Googlers are quitting' over Pentagon drone project

The number of employees against Google's Project Maven role grows, and they're now backed by a big group of academics.

Google says it won't build AI for weapons

In a set of principles laid out to guide its development of artificial intelligence, Google also said it won't build AI for surveillance that violates "internationally accepted norms."

Google to release DeepMind's StreetLearn for teaching machine-learning agents to navigate cities TechRepublic

The StreetLearn environment relies on images from Google Street View and has been used by Google DeepMind to train a software agent to navigate various western cities without reference to a map.

Facebook Portal device seeks to take video chat to the next level CNET

But will people trust the social network's new consumer device after all those data security problems?