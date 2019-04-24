Microsoft's commercial cloud revenue hits $38.4 billion run rate in Q3

msft-q3-2019-commercial-cloud.png
Microsoft reported strong third quarter results as its commercial cloud revenue hit a $38.4 billion run rate.
The software and cloud giant reported third quarter net income of $8.8 billion, or $1.14 a share, on revenue of $30.6 billion, up 14 percent from a year ago.
Wall Street was expecting Microsoft to report fiscal third quarter revenue of $29.84 billion with earnings of $1 a share.
Commercial cloud revenue was $9.6 billion in the third quarter, up 41 percent from a year ago. Revenue in Microsoft's productivity and business processes unit was $10.2 billion as commercial Office revenue grew 12 percent.
Intelligent cloud revenue was $9.7 billion, up 22 percent. Azure growth is decelerating a bit.
msft-q3-azure-growth.png
msft-q3-office-productivity.png
Key facts and figures include:
- Office consumer products revenue were up 12 percent. Subscribers to Office 365 Consumer were 34.2 million.
- LinkedIn revenue was up 27 percent and Dynamics sales grew 13 percent.
- Azure revenue was up 73 percent in the third quarter.
- Surface revenue was up 21 percent.
- On the Windows front, commercial products and cloud services saw revenue jump 18 percent with OEM sales up 9 percent.
- Search advertising excluding traffic acquisition costs were up 12 percent.
msft-q3-2019-grand-overview.png
