Microsoft's latest Windows 10 'Redstone 5' build adds more features to Sets

Microsoft's newest Windows 10 "Redstone 5" test build adds new funcionality to the "Sets" windows-management feature.

Credit: Microsoft

Build 17639, which is available on April 4 to "Fast Ring" Insider testers, adds several new Sets features. Sets is a windows-management tool that allows users to group together web pages, documents, files and apps and work with them in tabs in Microsoft's Edge browser.

With today's build, drag and drop app tabs within and between Sets now works. With 17639, users can use Alt + Tab to switch between groups of tabs. There are new Settings for Sets with this build, and Microsoft is working to make getting two File Explorer windows grouped together. In addition, there is a new UI for more easily opening new tabs and windows in the File Menu.

Microsoft's blog post on 17639 itemizes some other new Sets functionality, fixes and known issues. The blog post also mentions that Microsoft is planning to enable Sets for more Win32 desktop apps, including Office (no timeframe provided) and this will be available to test for those who are in the Officer Insider program and running the latest Office builds.

There are a couple of other new features in 17639. Users can check the battery level of their Bluetooth devices under Settings and get the remaining percentage whenever their PCs and supported Bluetooth devices are connected. Microsoft also updated the Windows Calculator so that the square root calculation now recognizes perfect squares.

The known issues and fixes for Windows 10 Build 17639 are listed in today's blog post.

Redstone 5 is due to roll out starting in October 2018, if Microsoft continues to stick to its stated Windows 10 rollout schedule.