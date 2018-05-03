New Surface Pro models available: $999 for Core i5, $1,449 with built-in LTE

Customers considering Microsoft Surface Pro devices have a couple of new options as of this week.

The Surface Pro with built-in LTE is now available and shipping in the U.S., Canada and Australia by consumers. Microsoft made the LTE model -- with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, plus built-in LTE connectivity -- available for purchase by business customers a few months ago. It costs $1,449. (Hat tip, Windows Central.)

Today, Microsoft also quietly added to its Surface lineup a new Surface Pro configuration. (Surface Pro with no number attached is basically the Surface Pro 5, a k a, the most recent version of the product, which Microsoft introduced in the summer of 2017.)

As Neowin first noticed, there's now a Core i5 Surface Pro with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB SSD -- a previously-unavailable configuration -- now listed in Microsoft's online store. This new model costs $999, which is what the Core i5, 4 GB RAM, 128 GB SSD model originally cost. The Core i5, 5 GB Surface Pro is available for $799 but is sold out on the Microsoft Store. (It is, however, still available at Office Depot on sale for $499, as MSPowerUser reported today.)

A related aside: Microsoft launched its hardware division, simultanously with the launch of the original Microsoft Mouse, 35 years ago today, as Chief Product Officer Panos Panay noted in a LinkedIn post.