Microsoft's Visual Studio 2019 is ready for download

Microsoft is making available on April 2 its latest development environment, Visual Studio 2019. The company is releasing both VS 2019 for Windows and VS 2019 for macOS today. The company is launching VS 2019 via a day-long virtual event on April 2.



Microsoft started outlining publicly its plans for VS 2019 last summer. It made the first preview of VS 2019 available in December 2018.



As Microsoft officials noted previously, VS 2019 now includes as an integrated part of the product Microsoft's Visual Studio Live Share, which is a collaborative programming service. VS 2019 also was designed to help developers get into their coding more quickly and to start new projects. The successor to VS 2017 also includes improvements to debugging, code navigation, and an improved code-completion capability with Visual Studio IntelliCode.



VS 2019 supports .NET mobile apps for iOS and Android written in Xamarin, cloud-native applications built with Azure services and traditional apps built with languages like C++.



The VS 2019 for Mac product -- a rebranded version of Xamarin Studio -- includes improvements around the core of the environment, including a new C# editor, a new Start widow for better navigating VS 2019, the ability to launch multiple instances of the environment; support for the Unity debugger; and overall performance, reliability and accessability improvements, according to company officials.



Microsoft, Plurasight and LinkedIn Learning are offering new training content for VS 2019. The Pluralsight VS 2019 course is available for free until April 22, 2019 and LinkedIn Learning is offering an overview course about VS 2019 for free until May 2.



Documentation for VS 2019 is here and the VS 2019 release notes are here.