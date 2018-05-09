Microsoft's Windows 10 'Redstone 5' build introduces cloud clipboard

Microsoft is finally debuting its anticipated cloud clipboard technology as part of the latest Windows 10 "Redstone 5" test build.

Credit: Microsoft

On May 9, Microsoft rolled out Redstone 5 Build number 17666 to Insider testers in the Fast and Skip Ahead rings. That build includes a number of the Sets windows-management features Microsoft officials discussed at Build 2018, its developer conference, this week.

But the main new feature in 17666 is the "new clipboard experience," which allows users to copy content across devices. By pressing WIN+V in this build, testers will see this new cloud clipboard. In addition to sharing items across devices by using the same roaming technology in Timeline and Sets. The cloud clipboard also lets users pin items they use all the time.

Currently, clipboard history supports plain text, HTML and images less than 1 MB. The roamed text on the clipboard is limited to content less than 100kb.

Today's build also allows users to choose a dark theme for File Explorer, the File Explorer context menu and the Common File Dialog (the Open and Save dialogs).

As announced at Build 2018, Microsoft has added support for Unix/Linux line endings and Macintosh line endings to Notepad, meaning Notepad now supports CRLF, LF and CR. This is a developer feature that got lots of love during the Build keynote this week. Microsoft also snuck in there the ability to highlight words or phrases in Notepad and search using Bing. (Team Windows -- don't mess too much with my Notepad. Love, me.)

Microsoft has expanded Search previews as of build 17666 to support apps, documents and more. Search previews can help users return to what they're doing in documents or Remote Desktop sessions, allow users to see more information, and/or answer quick questions from the web.

As I noted above today's build also includes a number of enhancements to the Sets window-management feature. Sets now has an acrylic title bar, for all of you who see/appreciate Microsoft's new Fluent Design. Recent Edge browser tabs now show up in Alt+Tab. Users can choose whether apps and websites open in a new window or a new tab, and they also can opt to mute a web tab in Sets, like they can do now in Edge.

There are other fixes in today's Redstone 5 build, along with a list of known issues, which are itemized in Microsoft's blog post about 17666. There is also a list of known issues for Sets and Office for those who are using Office Win32 apps with Sets.

Redstone 5 is expected to begin rolling out to mainstream users around October 2018.