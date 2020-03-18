Microsoft's Windows Terminal now has mouse support for Windows Subsystem for Linux

Developer: These are the jobs and languages that pay you the most But it's not just about the money, as developers look for more flexible working options too.

Microsoft has released version 0.10 of the Windows Terminal command-line application, which finally allows developers to use a mouse to interact with the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL).

The release brings some finishing touches to the Windows Terminal preview for developers who use Command Prompt, PowerShell, and Windows 10's Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL).

The new mouse input support covers applications running in WSL and Windows applications that use virtual terminal (VT) as opposed to the Win32 API. Now applications like tmux and the Windows port of the Linux file manager Midnight Commander will respond to mouse clicks.

A new update to Windows Terminal settings introduces a 'duplicate pane' that allows users to open a new pane with a duplicate profile of the pane in use. This is enabled by a new option called 'splitMode' in 'splitPane', which allows users to set a new 'duplicate' key binding.

SEE: 20 pro tips to make Windows 10 work the way you want (free PDF)

February's release was supposed to be the last preview release before Windows Terminal was feature complete, but Microsoft's Kayla Cinnamon suggested there could be a few more monthly updates before version 1 is released in May, probably to align with its annual Build conference, which will only be held online as part of Microsoft's response to the COVID-19 disease outbreak.

"Currently, we are fixing bugs to prepare for the release of v1. Windows Terminal v1 will be released in May. After that, we're planning to have the next update release in June to continue with our monthly ship cycle. Our releases will continue to be on both the Microsoft Store and GitHub," she noted.

Version 0.10 includes a few updates to the Azure Cloud Shell (ACS), including the ability for PowerShell, mouse mode, and vim to now work inside ACS.

User interface improvements to ACS allow users to enter a tenant number greater than 9, while user-entered text is now highlighted. ACS also follows the user's shell choice set on shell.azure.com.

The update also fixes a bug that caused inconsistent scrolling when using the touchscreen and touchpad inputs.

SEE: Microsoft: This is how Windows 10 has been changed by Windows Insider feedback

Microsoft recently added retro CRT screen effects to Terminal, which it announced at Build 2019 last May and has been adding new features in monthly updates since its first preview in June last year.

Terminal developers took design cues for Terminal, recently noting it was "heavily inspired by that of the venerable and beloved GNU screen competitor", the tmux terminal for Unix-like systems.

Image: Microsoft

More on Microsoft's Windows Terminal