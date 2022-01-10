Train at your own pace to become a well-paid Python programmer for just $40

StackCommerce

Python is so easy to learn that they teach it to middle-schoolers, so nothing is stopping you from learning these highly-paid skills. Because even if you're working full-time, you can train at your own pace to learn everything you need in The Ultimate Python Programmer's Bootcamp Bundle. And there's never been a better time to start since it's on sale at the moment for only $39.

Even total novices will only need a few hours to learn Python in "An Easy Introduction to Python". Instructors Vitthal Srinivasan and Janani Ravi, previously employed at Flipkart and Google, present three hours of engaging lessons that will explain complex concepts in a way you can understand.

You'll get more experience in "Python 2018 for Beginners", which teaches you the language from scratch in four hours. Both beginners and intermediate level students will have lots of fun getting plenty of practice with "Solve 100 Python Exercises to Boost Your Python Skills".

The "Complete Python Web Course: Build 8 Python Web Apps" will give you a truly deep dive into 16 hours of lessons. And building those 8 apps will provide you with extremely valuable hands-on experience.

After you're proficient with the basics and have plenty of practice, you can actually start applying for positions as a Python programmer. But the last two courses in the bundle will really give your resume some oomph. "Django 2 & Python: The Ultimate Web Development Bootcamp" teaches you how to save a whole lot of time by using existing components in database-driven websites.

Or you can use your new Python skills to jumpstart a career in the elite, lucrative field of cybersecurity. "Cyber Security: Python and Web Applications" will teach you all you need to know to get started.

Verified purchasers have rated this bundle very favorably, and the skills come with other perks, as well. They are highly portable so that you can work from almost anywhere in the world. Of course, that means it will be more important than ever to have the utmost protection from a powerful VPN.

Don't miss this chance to become a highly-paid Python programmer; get The Ultimate Python Programmer's Bootcamp Bundle today while it's on sale for just $39.

Prices are subject to change.