MIT researchers disclose vulnerabilities in Voatz mobile voting election app

Academics from MIT's computer science laboratory have published a security audit today of Voatz, a mobile app used for online voting during the 2018 US midterm elections and scheduled to be used again in the upcoming 2020 presidential election.

MIT academics claim they identified bugs that could allow hackers to "alter, stop, or expose how an individual user has voted."

"We additionally find that Voatz has a number of privacy issues stemming from their use of third party services for crucial app functionality," the research team said in a technical paper released today.

"Our findings serve as a concrete illustration of the common wisdom against Internet voting, and of the importance of transparency to the legitimacy ofelections," researchers added.

MIT academics urge states to continue using paper ballots rather than mobile apps that transmit votes over the internet.

They say the current paper ballot voting system is designed to be transparent, and allow citizens and political parties to observe the voting process.

"Voatz's app and infrastructure were completely closed-source," said James Koppel, one of the MIT academics.

"We were only able to get access to the app itself," Koppel added, explaining that the research only audited the app that is installed on voters' devices, but not the app's backend, which could contain other issues.

The researcher team said they notified the the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (DHS CISA) of their findings.

The Voatz security audit paper says Voatz acknowledged the vulnerabilities, but disputed their severity. A Voatz spokesperson did not reply to a request for comment before this article's publication.

Voatz app has been used in several election cycles already

Currently, the Voatz app has been used in several election cycles to allow military and overseas voters to cast ballots via their smartphones, over the internet.

It's been used in West Virginia during the 2018 midterm elections, and in the counties of Denver (Colorado) and Utah (Utah) during 2019 municipal elections.

Two Oregon counties -- Jackson and Umatilla -- have also announced plans to start using the app to allow military and overseas voters to vote during upcoming elections.

In Utah County, the Voatz app was also used internally, in the US, and not just for overseas voters. During last year's municipal elections, officials allowed the app to be used by voters with disabilities. West Virginia will soon follow suite.

Both West Virginia and the aforementioned counties plan to continue using the Voatz app for the upcoming 2020 US presidential elections.

Althought, currently the app's eligibility is limited to only a handful of voter categories -- military personnel, overseas voters, voters with disabilities -- there is mounting pushback against its use and the use of any over-the-internet voting system, in general.

The recent Iowa caucus app debacle stood to prove a point that a voting system designed around untested software solutions is currently too brittle to misfirings, interference, and will most likely delay and cast doubt over an election's results if anything ever goes bad.

"We all have an interest in increasing access to the ballot, but in order to maintain trust in our elections system, we must assure that voting systems meet the high technical and operation security standards before they are put in the field," says Daniel Weitzner, the lead of the MIT security audit in the Voatz app. "We cannot experiment on our democracy."

"The consensus of security experts is that running a secure election over the internet is not possible today," Koppel added. "The reasoning is that weaknesses anywhere in a large chain can give an adversary undue influence over an election, and today's software is shaky enough that the existence of unknown exploitable flaws is too great a risk to take."

Voatz has recently played down fears and concerns over its app's security following a letter from Oregon Senator Ron Wyden.