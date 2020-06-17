Monos CleanPod UVC sterilizer in action

The age-old advice that we should be washing our hands regularly and keeping out workspaces and living areas clean and tidy has become all the more important during this coronavirus pandemic.

And one tool to help in the fight against nasties that you can't see is the Monos CleanPod UVC sterilizer wand.

The Monos CleanPod uses UVC LED technology, blasting bacteria and other pathogens with very short wavelength, high-energy UVC light to sterilize surfaces, effectively sanitizing surfaces without the use of chemicals.

With a 30 second blast, the rays from the CleanPod can kill up to 99.9 percent of germs.

The CleanPod emits wavelengths between 200 and 300 nm, frequencies that are considered germicidal, as which are strongly absorbed by nucleic acids, scrambling them, rendering them inert.

I've been using a CleanPod at the PC Doc HQ to bust germs, and it's a very convenient way to sterilize objects without using liquids. It's really handy for keyboards and door handles and the like, and a single charge is good for over three hours of germ busting.

And it's certainly more convenient and less wasteful than using disposable wipes.

The kit comes with a CleanPod, a charging cable, a lanyard, a bag to put it into, and comprehensive instructions.

The design is compact, lightweight, and convenient, yet it's robust enough to handle regular use, and the safety switch does a good job of preventing accidental activation, and is small and discrete enough to make it harder for youngsters to mess around with the CleanPod.

And it is worth bearing in mind that the CleanPod is not a toy. You should avoid looking into UVC light (it will irritate your eyes), avoid skin exposure, and take care as the device does get quite hot during use.

Monos is donating a portion of the profits from the sale of the CleanPod to United Way Centraide Canada's COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund, a fund that helps provide essential needs and support services to vulnerable people impacted by the pandemic in Canada.

Monos CleanPod Tech Specs Voltage/Current: 5 V / 1 A

Power: 7 W

Product G.W.: 270 g

Interface: USB-C

Optical power: 20 mW

Battery capacity: 2000 mAh

Charging time: About 2.5 hours

UVC LED wavelength: 265–275 nm

UVA LED wavelength: 400 nm

Materials: ABS + PC

Product size: 219 × 34 × 40 mm

Standard: GB19258-2012 $90 at Monos

"With the impact of COVID-19 growing so rapidly, we wanted to find a way our business could help our community during this difficult time," says Victor Tam, CEO and co-founder of Monos. "We wanted to create a product that is beneficial to the everyday person, while also contributing to a good cause. We feel so passionately about the CleanPod because it is a product that offers a sustainable, long-term way to stay safe and sanitize, but also because we're able to give back to our community during this time when travel is uncertain."