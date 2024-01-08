Mophie's Juice Pack is back

Mophie

Prior to airplane power outlets and MagSafe wireless charging solutions, iPhone users regularly carried along a Mophie Juice Pack case to keep their iPhones powered up. I purchased a few of these at airport stores in the past, especially if I was going to be traveling to a remote location with limited power.

The Juice Pack added bulk to an iPhone, but it provided enough extra battery capacity to make sure you could get through a full long day of heavy usage. MagSafe is a great technology for wireless charging and accessories, but it is not that convenient to carry around a separate battery pack that connects via cable or magnetically attaches to the back of an iPhone.

Mophie is bringing back the Juice Pack battery case for the iPhone 15, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max at that familiar $99.95 price point. You can pre-order a Juice Pack in late February. The battery capacity varies from 2,400 mAh to 2,800 mAh, depending on the size of your iPhone.

As we also saw in the past, Mophie continues to provide the Juice Pack with its Priority Plus intelligent charging so that your iPhone is charged up first and then the Juice Pack gets charged up when you connect the combination to a source of power.

The Juice Pack case has a soft touch finish so it is comfortable to hold while providing your iPhone with an improved surface for gripping your iPhone. The Juice Pack case also provides some protection for your iPhone with slightly raised corners and protection for the back of your iPhone. The battery case is also made with up to 50% post-consumer recycled plastic material and the packaging is 90% recyclable.