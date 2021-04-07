More leaks surface about a new Microsoft Surface Laptop 4

Microsoft usually launches new Surface products each spring and fall. It looks like the spring launch, where a next-generation Surface Laptop is expected to be the headliner, may be imminent, based on the latest information.
The Walking Cat on Twitter (@_h0x0d_) posted on April 7 a link to Microsoft's own placeholders for Intel and AMD Surface Laptop 4 drivers and firmware. He tweeted "Surface Event next week?"
Earlier this year, Windows Central and WinFuture both posted information from their own sources about what could be next for Surface. Microsoft is rumored to be launching Intel and AMD versions of both the 13.5-inch and 15-inch models. (Surface Laptop 3 shipped with AMD processors only for the 15-inch models). The Intel-based Laptop 4's are expected to ship with Intel's 11th-generation Tiger Lake chips and AMD Ryzen 4000 processors.
There also are rumors that Microsoft could also launch new Surface Headphones (possibly branded 2+) and maybe even the long-expected Microsoft-branded webcam as part of a spring launch.
Microsoft officials are not commenting at this time on what's next for Surface.
