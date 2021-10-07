Moto G Pure brings MediaTek processor to US with $159.99 device

Motorola is rolling out its latest Moto g Pure device with a $159 price point to round out its value tier.

The smartphone maker, which has built one of the industry's more interesting lineups, has a strategy that revolves around value pricing and bringing innovation down market. Doug Michau, executive director of North American Business Development at Motorola Mobility, noted that "value and innovation are not mutually exclusive."

Indeed, the Moto g family is a good mix of budget-friendly innovation. Not that the Moto g Pure doesn't have a few drawbacks. For starters, the device isn't 5G, but for many parts of the US that's ok---especially in the budget tier.

All of that said, Moto g Pure also represents the first time Motorola is using a MediaTek processor in the US. The device uses the MediaTek Helio G25.

Moto g Pure will sell unlocked at Motorola retail partners such as Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon and be offered by carriers under prepaid plans. Michau said carriers may bring the Moto g Pure price below the $159.99 mark. Moto g Pure is available for preorder Oct. 14.

Motorola's bet is that those budget conscious consumers ultimately move up the value and price spectrum. The Moto Edge 5G will run $699.99, but often has sales and promotions. Think of Moto g Pure as the starter phone to get you into the Motorola brand.

As is typical for Motorola, the company is leading with display and camera features that are solid for the price. Among the key specs: