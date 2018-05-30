Moto G6 launches as Amazon Prime Exclusive phone for $235

Image: Motorola

top picks The 10 best smartphones of 2018 CES and MWC are over and it's time to clear the dust and see what smartphones are leading the pack this year. Read More

A few months ago Amazon removed the lock screen offers and ads from its Prime Exclusives offerings while still offering solid deals for Amazon Prime members. The new Moto G6 is the latest phone added to the lineup.

Last month, ZDNet's Ross Rubin stated that the Moto G6 was the way forward for Motorola and then Sandra Vogel posted her full review of the G6 Plus. For just $234.99, regularly priced at $249.99, you can purchase the Moto G6 in black (ships today) and Oyster Blush (ships later this summer).

The Moto G6 offers a 5.7 inch 18:9 aspect ratio display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage with a microSD card, dual rear cameras, Android Oreo 8.0, and a large capacity 3,000 mAh battery. These Moto phones are basically stock Android devices with Moto enhancements that make them even more useful for consumers.

Amazon Alexa is integrated into the Moto G6 and you can even set it up to be the default assistant app when you long press the home button.

As stated by Amazon, Prime Exclusive Phones are available at discounted pricing for Prime members and provide a single sign-on experience offering Prime members easy access to their Prime benefits. Prime Exclusive Phones come pre-loaded with the most popular Amazon apps, with access to thousands of popular movies and TV shows with Prime Video, over two million songs and thousands of playlists and stations with Prime Music, free unlimited photo storage with Prime Photos, free two-day shipping on millions of items, and more.