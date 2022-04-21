Motorola readies new Moto G 5G and Moto G Stylus 5G

Image: Motorola

Motorola continues to improve its low-end and mid-range product offering with the announcement of the Moto G Stylus 5G and the Moto G 5G.

In February, Motorola updated the standard Moto G Stylus, but didn't announce anything new for the Moto G Stylus 5G that was released back in 2020. With Thursday's announcement, the stylus-equipped model is gaining its fair share of updates.

Priced at $499, the updated Moto G Stylus 5G is available to preorder right now at Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, and Motorola. It'll start shipping on April 28. Improvements to this model include an upgrade to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor, up to 8GB of memory, and up to 256GB of storage with support for up to 1TB of microSD storage.

It has a 6.8-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 5,000mAh battery, and three rear-facing cameras: A 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle that doubles as a macro camera as well, and finally, a 2MP depth sensor.

The front camera is 16MP. Unlike the Moto Edge Plus I just reviewed that had optional stylus support, the Moto G Stylus 5G has a built-in silo to hold the stylus for quick and easy access at all times.

As for the $399 Moto G 5G, you'll have to wait until May 19 before it'll be available to purchase. The Moto G 5G has a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, 4GB or 6GB of memory, and 64GB or 256GB of storage -- again with support for 1TB of additional storage with a microSD card.

It also has a 5,000mAh battery, powering a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Three cameras are found on the rear of the phone. There's a 50MP main camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera is 13MP for taking selfies and video calls.

Both devices will receive one major Android update, likely to be Android 13, with Motorola promising three years of security updates.