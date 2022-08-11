Motorola's 2022 Razr debuts with smaller bezels, murky US availability date

Motorola

Following a last-minute delay to its originally planned August 2 reveal of 2022's edition of its Razr foldable smartphone, Motorola finally unveiled the device at an event today.

It's clear from the spec sheet that the Lenovo-owned company is expecting the latest Razr to directly compete with this year's top Android flagships, something which its past Razr revivals haven't really done. The device ships with the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor Samsung chose for its Flip 4, as well as the same 8GB of RAM and 128GB base storage option.

More: How to pre-order Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and all the best deals

The Razr 2022's internal display has also grown since its last iteration, absorbing some of its bezels to sit at 6.7 inches, with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 with a 144Hz refresh rate. This year's external display comes in at 2.7-inches and sports its own resolution of 573x800.

On the camera front, Motorola opted for a 50 MP, f/1.9 wide angle shooter with a 13MP f/2.2 ultrawide secondary lens for its external array. The rear cameras supports 4k video capture at 30FPS as well. Meanwhile, the selfie camera comes in at 32MP, f/2.5, with support for 1080p video capture.

Other notable features include an under-display fingerprint sensor, 33W fast charging, and a new "Star Trail" hinge that Motorola claims will reduce the bane of all foldable smartphones: the crease. Of course, 5G is along for the ride as well, after being added in the previous generation.

Also: Does the Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 still have a crease? Yes, but...

While Motorola did not yet announce any specific US availability date, the success of previous foldable Razr models in the states pretty much guarantees its eventual arrival. Pricing for the initial launch market in China is set to start at 5,999 RMB, or just under $890. If this holds true to the standard conversion under the current exchange rate, this could make the Razr 2022 one of the cheapest foldables to launch yet.

We'll keep a close eye on the Razr 2022's eventual arrival in the States to help you determine if it's worth a spot in your pocket.