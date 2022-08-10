/>
X
How to pre-order Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and all the best deals

The latest foldable Flip 4 keeps its signature clamshell frame while adding some new features. We have the scoop on where you can buy it and for how much – while saving some cash.
rebecca-isaacs
Written by Rebecca Isaacs, Staff Writer on
Reviewed by Elyse Betters Picaro

The new foldable phone from Samsung is here. Announced today during Samsung Unpacked, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 smartphone Is available for pre-order right now. The latest installment of the Galaxy Z Flip smartphone series, it features some major upgrades that are perfect for your needs.

What is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and what are its features?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review | Best Samsung phone

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 provides users with a compact clamshell design that allows users to go hands-free when they need to. When unfolded, the 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen goes up to 120hz Adaptive refresh rate for streaming, gaming, and more. A 1.9-inch super AMOLED display will alert you to notifications when folded. In terms of resolution, you can expect 2640 x 1080.

Front camera features a 10MP selfie camera, the rear dual camera includes a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 12MP wide-angle camera to capture all of your favorite moments. Samsung partnered with Meta to provide a FlexCam feature which allows you to capture content while it's half-folded. The content is automatically optimized for the most popular social platforms including Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook. All you'll have to do is build up the You can also use Quick Shot features to capture content with the main camera. With the camera you can expect a 65% brighter sensor that works in both day and night.

With the upgraded 3,700 mAh battery, the Flip 4 can charge up to 50% in as little as 30 minutes. With 8 GB of RAM, and internal storage will feature 128, 256, and 512GB options. You can also customize the color to your preference, as it is available in Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold, and Blue. And also opt for the bespoke Edition which will allow customization in yellow, white, navy, khaki, end red, with silver, black, and gold framing. 

How much is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4?

Samsung announced the Flip 4 will retail starting at $999.

When and where can you buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4?

You can pre-order the smartphone right now, and it drops in stores and mailboxes everywhere on August 26, 2022. Right now, you can buy it on Samsung's website, but there are a few other retailers that will offer the Flip 4, including Verizon and AT&T.

What are the best Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals right now?

With the announcement of the Flip 4, retailers are dropping the prices on these new devices. We rounded up some of the best Samsung Flip 4 deals below, so be sure to check them out.

Samsung (save up to $900)

Those who pre-order the Fold4 smartphone with Samsung will receive a complimentary memory upgrade as well as up to $900 with an eligible trade-in. In addition to these perks, you can expect to get either a silicone ring case or strap case, depending on your preferences.

For those who purchase Samsung Care+, those customers will be able to get 24/7 Samsung expert support, protection against unexpected drops, battery replacements, and more.

View now at Samsung

Verizon (save up to $900)

Verizon is offering up to $800 off the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 smartphone with eligible trade-ins. The trade-in applies to 5G and 5G+ unlimited plans, and once the eligible trade-in is received, the $800 in credit will be applied to your monthly bill over 36 months. The phone retailer will also provide a $200 Verizon eCard once you sign up and get the phone.

For a limited time, the carrier will also provide a complimentary storage upgrade on the 256GB Fold4 as well as 50% off Samsung phone cases, 25% off Samsung chargers, and another $75 off a pair of Galaxy Buds2 Pro. 

View now at Verizon

AT&T (get the Flip 4 for free)

All customers at AT&T can get up to $1,000 off the retail price of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 smartphone. Since it will retail for $999, you're getting the phone for free! They will need to trade in their current Galaxy phone, and the good news is that this phone can be any year in any condition. The deal comes with a handy Samsung case to protect it, too. You can pre-order online August 10 through August 25, and the deal is still active when you walk into the store on August 26.

View now at AT&T

