Motorola advances Razr with 5G, better specs, more carriers for $1,399

Motorola launched its new Razr, a foldable device that includes 5G, more carrier availability and refinement relative to its predecessor.

In the U.S., the new Razr will be available universally unlocked this fall at Best Buy, B&H Photo, Amazon.com and Motorola.com for $1,399.99. Additionally, the new Razr will be available through AT&T and T-Mobile this fall. Globally, the Razr will be available on multiple carriers including Vodafone, O2, Telefonica, Orange, Digi and Tele2 among others. Motorola added that it will have more Razr cases from brands like Tech21, Case-Mate and EvuTec.

The foldable device category has been heating up with the launch of Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Microsoft's Duo. Motorola's Razr competes more with Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5G. The Razr presentation included a short film with Ozark actress Julia Garner as Motorola aimed to position the flippable device as a premium fashion play.

What Motorola's second version of Razr, a device that launched in November as an exclusive on Verizon, shows is that the foldable device category is maturing rapidly. For instance:

Razr has a sleeker form that's more compact in your pocket as Motorola has put more technology into a tight space.

Motorola has revamped its hinge so it completely closes with zero gaps.

Razr is a flippable clamshell that's can fully utilize its external display so you don't have to open your phone.

Software updates that make it easier to utilize Google Maps, Spotify and messages from the smaller external display. Motorola optimized eight apps for the Quick View display--camera, messages, calculator, Keep, Google News, Google Home and YouTube--but customers can customize and include any app.

Razr is 5G and utilizes Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765G processor.

Improves the camera relative to the first version.

The big takeaway is that the foldable market is split between tech buyers that will pay a premium to go small or large like the Galaxy Z Fold 2, which aims to offer productivity on a tablet-like screen.

Motorola's approach with the new Razr is to emphasize "pocketability" while using the external Quick View screen for favorite apps. Razr's tagline is "minimal meets maximal" and the niche is likely to have appeal for consumers while advancing Motorola's premium device ambitions. Motorola is also going for more global reach with the Razr, which will be available in 35 markets around the world (26 are 5G compatible).

Indeed, Motorola has incorporated user feedback to update the Razr. Additions include:

Polished 3D glass with 7000 series aluminum and colors such as Polished Graphite, Liquid Mercury and Blush Gold.

6.2-inch Flex View Display.

A hinge that is tested so it can withstand a baseline of 200,000 flips. The average user flips open the Razr 40 times a day and power users hit 100. A power user would take 5 years to hit the 200,000-flip mark.

48MP camera system that captures selfies with the phone closed.

Specifications include:

Operating System: Android 10

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Adreno 620 GPU

Memory: (RAM) 8GB

Storage: (ROM) 256GB built-in 1

Dimensions: Unfolded: 72.6 x 169.2 x 7.9; Folded: 72.6 x 91.7 x 16

Weight: 192g

Display: Main: 6.2" foldable touchscreen display

External: 2.7" touchscreen display

Battery 2800mAh Charging 15W TurboPower charging

Water Protection: Water repellant design

Networks 5G: NR Sub-6GHz | 4G: LTE (DL Cat 18) | 3G: UMTS / HSPA+ | 2G: GSM / EDGE Bands

Rear Camera: 48MP Quad Pixel for 12MP output | f/1.7 aperture | 1.6μm pixel size | OIS

Rear Camera: Laser autofocus (TOF)

Video Capture: UHD (30fps) @ 16:9 or 21:9 | FHD (60/30fps) @ 16:9 or 21:9 | Slow motion FHD (120fps) | Slow motion HD (240fps)

Front Camera: 20MP Quad Pixel | f/2.2 aperture | 1.6μm pixel size

SIM Card: Dual SIM (1 Nano SIM + 1 eSIM)

Connectivity: Type-C port (USB 3.1)

Bluetooth Technology Bluetooth 5.0 Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac | 2.4 GHz + 5 GHz | Wi-Fi hotspot

NFC: Yes

Colors: Polished Graphite, Liquid Mercury, Blush Gold

