Motorola's plan with Motorola One Vision is to tackle global demand for 'mid-premium' smartphones

Motorola on Wednesday launched Motorola One Vision, a "mid-premium" Android smartphone that will run €299 when it launches in Europe.

Motorola One Vision, like Google's Pixel 3a, aims to thread that needle between value pricing and almost premium specifications. Motorola One Vision, however, won't be available in the U.S. Lower priced smartphones may have a big market as tech buyers look to find a lower priced bridge to 5G.

According to Motorola, Motorola One Vision will be available May 15 in Brazil and then roll out through Latin America. The device will be available in Europe as well as Saudi Arabia and Thailand. The phone will also be available in Australia in the months ahead.

"The mid-premium tier of the smartphone market continues to grow," said Chris Francica, Product Marketing Manager for Motorola. He noted that the camera is one of the top features that drive the price points.

The Motorola One family launched in 2018 and has gained traction in Latin America and elsewhere. Motorola's plan is to roll out new devices more quickly to address customer needs.

For Motorola One Vision, the big selling point is a quad-pixel camera (25MP on the front and 48MP rear) that has artificial intelligence and can take pictures in low light. As for storage, Motorola One Vision has up to 128GB of storage with and additional storage via an SD card. The display has a 21:9 aspect ratio and is 6.3 inches.

Like other Motorola devices, Motorola One Vision has a pure version of Android that includes some of Motorola's intellectual property for the camera. Here are the specs:

Android 9, Pie with latest Android OS upgrades

Samsung Exynos 9609 processor with 2.2 GHz Octa-core CPU and Mali G72 MP3 GPU

4GB memory

128GB Universal Flash Storage with microSD Card support (up to 512GB)

Dimensions of 160.1mm X 71.2mm X 8.7mm

Weight of 180g

Display: 6.3" FHD+ (1080*2520) 432 PPI, LTPS IPS

Battery: 3500mAh, Non-removable

Charging: 15W TurboPower for up to 7 hours of power in 15 minutes of charging2

Water protection: IP523

4G LTE (Cat6), UMTS / HSPA+, GSM / EDGE

2G: GSM band 2/3/5/8, 3G: WCDMA band 1/2/4/5/8, 4G: LTE band 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/28/66

Cameras: Rear: 48MP sensor + OIS + 5MP, F1.7 , Quad Pixel, 1.6um, dual CCT LED, output 12MP photo

UHD@30fps, FHD@30fps, FHD@60fps, HD@30fps; Front: 25MP, F2.0, Quad Pixel, 0.9um

Single/Dual Nano SIM, 3 in 2

USB Type-CTM Port with Turbo Charge support

Dolby Audio, one speaker, headset jack

Bluetooth 5.0 EDR + BLE

Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4GHz + 5GHz, Wi-Fi hotspot

Bottom-ported speaker, 2-Mics

FM radio

GPS, AGPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Fingerprint reader, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient Light sensor, Magnetometer, Gyroscope

Bronze Gradient; Sapphire Gradient

Earphone (available in Brazil), protective cover, TurboPower charger, USB cable

