Mozilla: Firefox 69 will disable Adobe Flash plugin by default

Firefox maker Mozilla will take the next major step in disabling support for the Adobe Flash plugin later this year when it releases Firefox 69.

Firefox 69 will be Mozilla's third last step to completely dropping support for the historically buggy plugin, which will reach end of life on December 31, 2020. Flash is the last remaining NPAPI plugin that Firefox supports.

Mozilla flagged the change, spotted by Ghacks, in a new bug report that notes "we'll disable Flash by default in Nightly 69 and let that roll out".

Firefox 69 stable will be released in early September, according to Mozilla's release calendar.

Mozilla's move on Flash aligns with other browser makers' plans to dial back support for the plugin this year.

Google will also disable Flash by default in Chrome 76, which is due for a stable release around July. Users will still be able to enable Flash in Settings, but the plugin will require explicit permission. As of Chrome 69, users need to give permission for each site to use Flash every time the browser is restarted.

Mozilla explains that once Flash has been disabled by default in Firefox, users will not be prompted to enable Flash, but they will be able to activate Flash on certain sites using browser settings.

The second final step for Flash on Firefox is due in 2020 and will see Flash support completely removed from consumer versions of Firefox. Flash will continue to be supported in the Firefox Extended Support Release (ESR) version until the end of 2020. In 2021 Firefox will "refuse to load the plugin".

Microsoft is also disabling Flash by default in Edge and Internet Explorer in mid to late 2019.

