My favorite MSI gaming laptop just dropped by $550

MSI announced its new lineup yesterday at CES, including new models of the Katana, Stealth, and Vector. But if you don't want to want for upgraded specs, the answer is here: the MSI GS66 Stealth. During Newegg's sale, the price just dropped by $550, clocking in at only $1,149 for the gaming laptop.
Weighing only 4.63 pounds, the 15.6-inch laptop offers full HD with a 1920 x 1080 resolution and a 240Hz variable refresh rate. Plus, the LCD features a Wide Viewing Angle for when you're catching up on your latest shows with a friend.
Aside from the sleek design and display, there's a lot to unpack about this laptop, including the 8-core processor that can boost up to 4.60GHz for ultimate performance. You'll also get 16GB RAM and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU to enhance your imagery while gaming.
Fun fact -- I use a GS Stealth as my main professional laptop, and can personally attest to how great this laptop line is. I love being able to carry it on the go, and because of the design, it's not glaringly a gaming laptop. Plus, it can still pack a punch when I need to boot up my games.
For those that might be nervous about a 3060 GPU, the graphics on my Stealth model are beautiful, too, offering detailed picture for AAA games like Death Stranding and the Far Cry franchise. I personally also pair my Stealth with the SteelSeries Nova Pro Wireless gaming headset and a vertical gaming mouse for ultimate gameplay.
Enjoy free shipping on this model and save $550 on this awesome gaming laptop. You can also check out our picks for laptop deals available right now. If you're looking for the best of the best and prefer to hold off, the new MSI Stealth laptop should be available for purchase in the coming months. Following the Asus announcement at CES today, you can also hold out for the Asus Vibe CX34 gaming chromebook, too.