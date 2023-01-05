CES 2023 Day 2: The biggest reveals

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Whether you've been busy with the kids or catching up with the daily news on your commute, if you want the highlights of Day 2 of CES, we have you covered.
We've been on the ground for the second day of the largest tech conference in the US, bringing you the best of the announcements.
While hundreds of companies are stationed in Las Vegas announcing new and innovative products, we've rounded up the biggest announcements on Day 2 below.
Also: Wireless TV wows at CES by ditching remote, sticking to any wall
And, if you're still waiting to hear from some major companies, keep checking back with ZDNET. More companies will be announcing more innovative products as the week progresses.
While LG unveiled its new line of C, G, and Z OLED models, it also launched a surprise wireless plug-and-play 97-inch TV. It comes with Zero Connect and One Wall Design for a flush wall experience – no wires needed.
Read our first look at the M3 OLED TV here.
In addition to a new line of eco-friendly laptops for workers and students, Asus released information regarding its gaming Chromebook, the Vibe CX34. It also debuted a 3D OLED laptop that consumers can use sans 3D glasses.
Post-pandemic life has seen a surge in interest in personal health tech, and this year, Withings and Vivoo each debuted smart toilet sensors. Both sensors offer a look into your health via a urine sample but they attach to a toilet in different ways.
Learn more about the new smart toilet sensors here.
Fans of the MSI gaming laptop family, rejoice -- new models of fan favorites like the Stealth, Pulse, Raider, and Vector laptops were announced this morning. You should be able to preorder these gaming powerhouses shortly.
While Hisense upgraded its U8 line's picture with ULED X technology, Roku announced that it's entering the smart TV game with a new line of Roku panels.
Read more about Roku making its own TVs.
In an exclusive interview with ZDNET Editor-in-Chief Jason Hiner, Samsung security leader Shin Baik sat down to discuss how this new technology will help keep your home safe for all the smart home products Samsung's announced so far.
Check out the article version of the interview here, or watch the video interview with Shin Baik.
While HP dropped new Dragonfly Pro chromebooks and laptops, it also debuted a series of other laptops, monitors, and webcams. Also announced was a focus on sustainability, with many products being constructed from post-consumer recycled materials.
Read about new HP laptops are coming to shoppers' carts here.
You're used to indoor appliances with smart features, but now with the Bird Buddy hummingbird feeder, you'll be able to track who's coming to snack at your feeding stations. Don't worry -- while they're not squirrel-proof, they're designed to handle a visit from both feathered and furry friends.
Read more about the Bird Buddy smart feeders featured this year here.
Gamers can also pick up a new gaming mouse thanks to the announced Pulsefire Haste 2 gaming mouse (wired and wireless versions), shipping in March in stores and online. There's also the HyperX Clutch Gladiate Xbox Controller, available in April, and a new line of 3D-printed accessories, starting with a Cozy Cat keycap.
Get the details on the Pulsefire Haste 2 and Clutch Gladiate Xbox controller.
While we're still (anxiously) awaiting the announcement from AMD Chair and CEO Lisa Su, you can catch the AMD announcement at 6:30 p.m. PT in The Venetian's Palazzo Ballroom. We don't know what the company is announcing yet, but we can guarantee that it'll be big.
If you missed the earlier news, you can see the highlights of Day 1 of CES 2023 here.