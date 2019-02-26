MWC 2019: SAP unveils Leonardo Internet of Things for industrial IoT

SAP has used its time at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona to announce SAP Leonardo Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities and an extension of its partnership with Microsoft on IoT interoperability.

The software giant touted SAP Leonardo IoT as an "all-encompassing technology that generates and drives digital transformation for Industrial IoT and Industry 4.0".

With a focus on Industrial IoT, the new offering will allow customers to gather insights from machines, products, supply chains, consumers, and partners, with SAP saying Leonardo IoT provides three "paths to innovation" for customers.

The first is combining IoT data with business process data to enable IoT-embedded business applications, such as S/4HANA, the C/4HANA suite, SuccessFactors solutions, Ariba solutions, and Digital Supply Chain offerings.

The second is upgrading existing SAP IoT applications, with the last path being to build new intelligent IoT solutions.

In addition, SAP announced the cloud-to-cloud interoperability of SAP Leonardo IoT with Microsoft Azure IoT Hub, which it said will provide customers a choice of connectivity and device management.

"SAP is committed to a strong ecosystem for IoT and understands the value its partners can bring to joint customers," the company said in a statement.

The new partnership with Microsoft is expected to offer customers the possibility of using Microsoft Azure IoT Hub as the connectivity and device management layer for IoT telemetry data, which is then relayed to SAP Leonardo IoT.

In addition, Leonardo IoT Edge will give customers the option to extend support for their business processes locally on top of Microsoft Azure IoT Edge runtime. Essential business function (EBF) modules based on SAP Leonardo IoT Edge are also planned to be run in containers on Microsoft Azure IoT Edge.

SAP said it plans to offer the same interoperability with other partners in the future.

