My favorite Apple Watch Ultra accessory is back in stock, and it's not made by Apple
ZDNET's key takeaways
- The Nomad Titanium band for the Apple Watch is available now for $300. It comes in two sizes and two colors (Natural and Black).
- It has a gorgeous, lightweight design, comes with a flawless magnetic clasp, and is less expensive than Apple's metal band.
- The link removal tool can be a struggle to use, but that often happens when the band material is more durable.
No other smartwatch has as many band options as the Apple Watch, and Nomad makes some of the best options at prices that undercut Apple. For the past couple of months, I have been wearing the Apple Watch Ultra 2 with a Nomad Titanium band. I wanted one late last year, but they sold out quickly. Now, it is available to purchase again.
Also: I spent a week with the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and here's what stood out the most
The Nomad Titanium band is made of Grade 2 titanium, and the company offers it in Black or Natural color. Why titanium? The material helps keep the watch band light, especially compared to standard metal bands, and it's so comfortable to wear that I have been able to sleep like I usually do with it on.
ZDNET RECOMMENDS
Nomad Titanium Band
Nomad's Titanium Band for the Apple Watch is a near-perfect metal band. And it matches well with my Watch Ultra model.
While the links and design are striking, one of my favorite features of the band is the custom magnetic clasp that uses neodymium magnets. Metal bands that I've tried before -- including Apple's own Link Bracelet -- use a fold-over mechanism that sometimes pinches my skin and can be a pain to release. The simple button press on the Nomad makes it much more burdenless when securing the watch or detaching it and placing it on a charging dock.
The Nomad Titanium watch band has a scratch-resistant, diamond-like coating with 316L stainless steel lugs. A custom adjustment tool is included in the package, which came in handy when I first received the band, as I had to remove a couple of links from each side for the best fit. The tool works well, but the pin release post did bend a bit after use, so be careful with your adjustments.
A nice touch by Nomad is the inclusion of a half-length link on each side of the clasp so you can more closely match the size of the band to your wrist. I have it fitting perfectly so that the Apple Watch still reads my heart rate but does not pinch my skin or pull out my arm hair -- a common issue with these band types.
Also: Apple Watch Series 9 vs Ultra 2: Which smartwatch should you buy?
Compared to Apple's $349 Silver Link Bracelet, the Nomad Titanium option is less expensive ($300) and lighter due to the use of titanium rather than stainless steel. While I don't wear the Nomad Titanium band when I exercise -- a more breathable fabric just makes more sense -- the swift band release mechanism makes it easy to swap out the band in seconds.
Nomad has been releasing some colorful, fun, limited-edition sports bands for the Apple Watch, but if you are looking for something more elegant and classy, then you should seriously consider the Nomad Titanium band.
ZDNET's buying advice
While Apple has a Link Bracelet available for $349. Nomad's $300 Titanium Band is a better option with two colors to choose from, a full-release magnetic clasp, a link adjustment tool, and more. It's a lovely metal accessory that has instantly made my Apple Watch experience all the more premium.