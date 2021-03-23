Our editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, ZDNet may earn a commission.

My favorite hub just got better: Anker PowerExpand+ 11-in-1 USB-C hub

This hub has a feature that I've missed.

I've been carrying an Anker hub for some time now. I've had the Premium 7-in-1 USB-C hub for what feels like forever, and it's followed me on my travels, from hotel rooms to yurts. At under $30, it's an excellent bit of kit.

But I now have a new favorite.

The Anker PowerExpand+ 11-in-1 USB-C hub. And this one has a feature that the old hub didn't have, and I was missing it.

Tech specs Anker PowerExpand+ 11-in-1 USB-C hub

  • USB-C Power Delivery input port
  • HDMI port
  • DisplayPort
  • USB-C data port
  • 3x USB-A ports
  • 1Gbps Ethernet port
  • AUX port
  • SD card slot
  • microSD card slot
  • Pass-through charging supporting up to 100W
$80 at Amazon

The PowerExpand+ 11-in-1 is a little bit bigger and a little bit heavier than the older Premium 7-in-1 hub, but it does add two very useful features -- an Ethernet port (something I've been missing a lot), and an auxiliary headphones port.

I'm also enjoying the full 100W pass-through charging support, which means that I can charge my MacBook Pro at full speed through the hub.

The cord is Kevlar weave coated and features a fixed high-quality USB-C connector. It's all high-quality components, everything that I've come to expect from Anker.

As to display support, the hub supports single displays up to 4K@60Hz, and dual displays to 2K@60Hz.

Priced at $79.99, it's a bit more expensive than the smaller hub, but for those that want a portable hub that unlocks more features, it's a great choice.

