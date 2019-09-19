NBN connectivity expands to ATMs, traffic, transport, and environment infrastructure

Access to the National Broadband Network (NBN) has now been extended to operators of specialised devices such as traffic signals and ATMs.

The new connectivity option, called Network Extensions, will allow organisations with infrastructure and devices that operate outside of residential or business premises locations to connect to the NBN through a retail service provider (RSP).

It will provide network services for traffic signals, traffic cameras, roadside emergency points, rail boom gates, street light controllers, certain types of CCTV, stand-alone ATMs, environmental sensors, and public transport infrastructure, NBN said.

"As we reach the final stages of the NBN access network rollout, Network Extensions highlights how NBN Co is moving to address the needs of different customers to connect and help to lift their digital capability," said NBN chief technology officer Ray Owen.

The connections will initially only be available on fibre-to-the-node, but there are plans for Network Extensions to eventually be available across other fixed line technologies.

Infrastructure and device operators will able to request NBN to assess and evaluate construction requirements when Network Extensions is deployed.

The announcement of Network Extensions follows NBN releasing its second pricing review consultation paper earlier this week, which proposed three new plans at the top end of its pricing structure, all with lower upload speeds than its existing plans at those tiers.

The three plans offer 100Mbps download speeds, 20Mbps of upload; 250/25Mbps; and 1000/50Mbps. While the first of the trio will be available across all of NBN's fixed line technology, the latter two are currently slated to only be available on fibre-to-the-premises and HFC networks, with fibre-to-the-curb being considered.

At the lower end of the market, NBN said it would retain the same pricing for its 12/1 service, but reduce its charge to RSPs when "average monthly peak CVC usage across [entry-level] services on a CVC is above 150Kbps" from AU$22.50 to AU$5.70 per service. A partial waiver will be introduced on October 1 to allow the change to take effect, with the price to reduce down to AU$4.10 per service in October next year.

The company said from December it would also look to reduce service transfer fees from AU$22.50 to AU$5, as well as change the way CVC breaches are calculated and implemented.

