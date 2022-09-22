StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

If you're creating any content online, sooner or later, you'll reach a point where DIY just isn't enough. Shooting video, animating, and editing is enough work without having to supply all the dialogue. Plus, high-quality voice acting can be expensive. So if you haven't considered using AI voiceovers, you should know the technology has come a long way. Case in point: Micmonster.

Text-to-speech apps are nothing new, but the quality of default voices on this buzzworthy tool is impressive, and that's before you dive into the many customization options. In fact, Micmonster earned 5 stars on AppSumo and 4.5 out of 5 on BloggersIdeas. If you're just starting out with the platform, it's easy enough to come up with "voice talent" on the fly.

Simply enter your own words or copy and paste blocks of text into the engine, and you'll receive clean, easily understandable speech. You can generate voiceovers for up to 12,000 characters at a time, then merge your sound files if need be to create your own narration for any content. It works equally well for podcasting, audiobooks, corporate training videos, and narrations on YouTube and other outlets. You name it!

What's more, you can tailor the voice to fit your message. You can choose from 500 voices in over 120 languages, and the templates span a broad range of genders and ages with national and even regional accents. Once you find the voice you like, you can select a voice style that gives it an emotional delivery, such as sadness, excitability, or anger. You can even fine-tune individual words or sections by adjusting the pitch, emphasis, and speed.

Marketers, in particular, will find a ton of applications for this tool. Right now, Micmonster is offering lifetime access to AI-based voiceovers for $59 or half off. That's the best price you'll find online!