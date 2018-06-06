New app replaces Klout for social media influence

Video: Despite controversy, Facebook still the go-to platform for lifestyle brands

Social media has enabled unlimited communications from any individuals, but there are significant challenges in validating user influence in order to ensure authentic relationships.

Lisbon, Portugal-based aggregation company Skorr has released a new app to manage your social media presence.

The app measures influence and gives users a unified view of their main social media accounts (Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Tumblr, Twitter, and YouTube).

(Image: Skorr)

The app measures, monitors, and verifies social media behaviour across platforms. It shows users their analytics across platforms, and highlights interactions on each platform to help them grow in their social influence.

It fits in nicely into the void left by 10-year-old Klout's disappearance on May 25 and shows influencers how important they are across their social networks.

Read also: Twitter's bot problem draws greater scrutiny (CNET)

Its insights are based on patent-pending algorithms, including sentiment and emotion analysis, natural language processing, link analysis, machine learning, and artificial intelligence.

Since Klout's demise it is hard to find an app around that focuses on individual's social influence. Klout was developed long before the GDPR regulations came into force and had no data with regard to content or likes for a particular post.

Skorr hopes that the app will become the new standard for measuring social media influence with users asking each other what their Skorr is.

The app is intended to deliver a holistic view of influence, behaviour, and personality across social media for content creators.

It also includes safety features to let users know if their private information is being shared -- for example, a photograph with confidential information.

When users post, they can see how successful their posts are in real time through their impact across their audience. They can see which of their connections also use the app, and what their Skorr is.

Interestingly, the top 10 celebrities using Skorr have connected their Facebook fan pages -- and no other platform -- to the app.

Like Klout, influence and effectiveness is measured per user as a one to 100 Skorr index. Users get a snapshot of aggregated performance indicators, evolution over time, and a post analysis feature. Unlike Klout, the app uses AI for data analysis across platforms.

Skorr is aiming for a particular group: The 'I branders.' This group uses their own name as a brand, and influence is incredibly important for them.

With the rise of individual entrepreneurs, their individual brand is incredibly important to them. Their Skorr count will become important to them.

Read also: One in three trust an influencer's words over what a brand says

Skorr is targeting professionals such as consultants, media experts, writers, architects, technologists, etc., who will be focused on increasing their Skorr to aid their business success.

The company behind the app is headquartered in Lisbon and has a presence in North and South America. It was founded by a team of data science, marketing, and social media experts, and has several patent-pending innovations.

Miguel Caeiro, CEO of Skorr, said: "Skorr takes a very fact-based approach to understanding what is being said and its impact on peoples' digital communities".

If your Klout score was important to you - you should definitely give Skorr a try -- even if it is only to see your Skorr value compared to that of your connections.

Previous and related coverage

Who should brands partner with: Celebrity influencers or everyday influentials?

Platforms like Snapchat, YouTube, and Twitter are losing appeal with influencers and brands as many turn away. So, is it time for a rethink on influencer marketing?

Facebook competitor promises blockchain currency for social content creators

In this competitive market, influencers are looking for new ways to monetize their content. And a blockchain-based social media platform could deliver just that.

Four in 10 consumers scroll past and no longer trust social ads

Consumers are constantly distracted by digital media and content and are losing trust in brands, according to a new study.