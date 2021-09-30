New certified USB Type-C cable power rating logos

In an attempt to make the USB standards easier for consumers to navigate, the USB-IF has unveiled the new logos for Certified USB Type-C Cables supporting 60W or 240W of power based on the new USB Power Delivery (USB PD) 3.1 Specification.

The USB PD 3.1 specification include a couple of key changes:

A choice of three new fixed voltages: 28V (above 100W), 36V (above 140W) and 48V (above 180W), offered alongside the existing 5V, 9V, 15V and 20V fixed voltages.

A new adjustable voltage mode starting at 15V and going to one of three maximum voltages (28V, 36V, or 48V) depending on the available power allowing the device being powered to request specific voltages to a 100 mV resolution.

"With the new higher power capabilities enabled by the USB PD 3.1 Specification, which unlocks up to 240W over a USB Type-C cable and connector, USB-IF saw an opportunity to further strengthen and simplify its Certified Logo Program for the end user," said Jeff Ravencraft, USB-IF President and COO. "With our updated logos, consumers can easily identify the USB4 performance and USB Power Delivery capabilities of Certified USB-C Cables, which support an ever-expanding ecosystem of consumer electronics from laptops and smartphones to displays and chargers."