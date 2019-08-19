Three new colors of Apple's Powerbeats Pro earbuds available to order later this week

Apple's AirPods are making people scream in the night ZDNet's Chris Matyszczyk tells Karen Roby that some people have become so attached to their AirPods that they cannot bear the idea of losing them. Read more: https://zd.net/2KFKIPv

Later this week, you can order the Powerbeats Pro in ivory, navy, and moss. The new colors were first announced alongside the Powerbeats Pro back in April. However, Apple-owned Beats By Dre only launched the black variant. Beats By Dre promised the additional colors would launch at some point during the summer.

Orders can be placed starting Aug. 22 on Apple.com. Pricing doesn't change for the new colors, with Powerbeats Pro priced at $250. Retail availability at Apple stores begins on Aug. 30, the same day orders begin shipping.

Powerbeats Pro uses the same core technology as Apple's AirPods, leveraging the H1 chip for ease of pairing, extending battery life, always-on Hey Siri commands, and longer range.

The biggest difference, of course, is that the Powerbeats Pro is designed specifically for fitness enthusiasts to wear while exercising.

I reviewed the Powerbeats Pro after they were announced and found them to be well worth the added cost over the AirPods, despite a bigger overall design and charging case.

