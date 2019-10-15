New Google devices: Prices, release dates, and where to buy

Pixel 4: Google's new improved camera comes with a great phone, too Not everything was leaked. Direct from 'Made by Google' event, Matthew Miller and Jason Cipriani share one disappointment and a pleasant surprise. Read more: https://zd.net/2BeFvZx

Google held an event in New York City on 15 October to announce the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL phones -- plus a handful of new Assistant-enabled devices, ranging from the new Nest Mini speaker to even the Pixel Buds 2 earbuds.

To help you sort through all the Google announcements and get straight to the bits that matter, ZDNet is rounding up every new Google device here, along with their prices, release dates, and where you can buy them.

Every new Google device

Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL

Price: Pixel 4 for $799 | Pixel 4 XL for $899

Pixel 4 for $799 Pixel 4 XL for $899 Release date: Preorders start Oct. 15 | Ships Oct. 24

Preorders start Oct. 15 Ships Oct. 24 Where to buy: Google | Best Buy | Verizon

The fourth generation of Google's Pixel smartphone has arrived.

Called the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, they both feature an OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. But the Pixel 4 features a 5.7-inch display, while the Pixel 4 XL has a 6.3-inch display. Other features include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 6GB of RAM, either 64GB or 128GB of storage, and a 2800mAh battery (3700mAh for the Pixel 4 XL).

The phones also pack Motion Sense, which is powered by Google's Soli chip, a radar-based system that supports gestures on the phone without the need to touch it. Related to this is a new face unlock function, which also leverages the phones' camera system. Lastly, the new Pixels come in black, white, or orange and are available to pre-order now.

Google Pixelbook Go

Price: Starts at $649

Starts at $649 Release date: Preorder Oct. 15 (low-end models)

Preorder Oct. 15 (low-end models) Where to buy: Google | Best Buy

The Pixelbook Go is Google's follow-up to the hugely popular Pixelbook. It's a Chromebook laptop with a 13.3-inch touchscreen. It features a 12-hour battery life and can get a two-hour charge in just 20 minutes. It also has a ribbed casing, which Google said allows for an easier grip on the device. The Pixelbook Go comes in black or pink color options.

(Image: CNET)

Google Nest Mini

Price: $49

$49 Release date: Preorder Oct. 15

Preorder Oct. 15 Where to buy: Google | Best Buy

This is the latest version of Google's Home Mini device, which also sold for $49. It looks exactly the same as the previous model, but it has some new features to go along with the new name. It has a slightly larger speaker, as well as a new trick that allows it to detect when your hand is near and light up the volume control LEDs.

Google Nest Wifi

Price: Router for $169 | Router and one Point for $269 | Router and two Points for $349

Router for $169 Router and one Point for $269 Router and two Points for $349 Release date: Preorder Oct. 15 | Shipping Nov. 4

Preorder Oct. 15 Shipping Nov. 4 Where to buy: Google | Best Buy

Google updated its Google Wifi system from 2016. The new Nest Wifi brings a fresh name and some useful upgrades. The router itself can cover a 2,200-sq ft home, but there are also access "Points" available for larger homes. Each Point doubles as a Google Assistant-enabled speaker and has features that give you more control over your internet.

All-new Google Pixel Buds

Price: $179

$179 Release date: 2020

2020 Where to buy: Not available yet

Google unveiled its second attempt at creating earbuds, with an all-new version of Pixel Buds. They sit flush with the ear and feature adaptive sound, ambient noise passthrough, beam-forming mics, hands-free Google Assistant, and five hours of continuous listening (with up to 24 hours from the wireless charging case, which also has a USB-C connector).

They come in white, orange, mint, and black. But they're not available until early 2020.

Google Stadia Founder's Edition

Price: $129

$129 Release date: Preorder Oct. 15 | Available Nov. 19

Preorder Oct. 15 Available Nov. 19 Where to buy: Google

Google's streaming gaming platform officially launches on Nov. 19. To help you get excited, the company announced a special bundle you can pre-order that includes access to Stadia, a Night Blue Stadia controller, a three-month Stadia Pro subscription, and something called Buddy Pass, which lets a friend get on Stadia to play with you.

