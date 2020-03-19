New iPad Pro: It's an expensive package

Got your eye on the new iPad Pro that Apple released yesterday? The magical piece of glass that's supposed to be your next computer.
It's nice, but it's not cheap.
The base price for the iPad Pro starts off quite reasonable -- the 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $799, with the 12.9-inch version starting at $999. That gets you 128GB of storage and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Want more storage? The price goes up quick:
11-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi
- 128GB: $799
- 256GB: $899
- 512GB: $1,099
- 1TB: $1,299
12.9-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi
- 128GB: $999
- 256GB: $1,099
- 512GB: $1,299
- 1TB: $1,499
Need cellular too? Gotta dig deeper into your pockets:
11-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi + Cellular
- 128GB: $949
- 256GB: $1,049
- 512GB: $1,249
- 1TB: $1,449
12.9-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi + Cellular
- 128GB: $1,149
- 256GB: $1,249
- 512GB: $1,449
- 1TB: $1,649
Want an Apple Pencil? That'll be $129
Got your eye on that new Magic Keyboard? That'll set you back $299 for the 11-inch iPad Pro, and $349 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.
This means that the cheapest 11-inch iPad Pro kitted out with a keyboard and Apple Pencil will set you back
This means that the cheapest 11-inch iPad Pro kitted out with a keyboard and Apple Pencil will set you back $1,227, while a top-of-the-line 12.9 inch iPad Pro with Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard is -- are you sitting down -- $2,127.
There's also AppleCare on top of that, if that's your thing.
That's only $272 less than the cheapest 16-inch MacBook Pro.
For that price, the iPad Pro really does need to be your next computer.
