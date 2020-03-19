New iPad Pro: It's an expensive package

Got your eye on the new iPad Pro that Apple released yesterday? The magical piece of glass that's supposed to be your next computer.

It's nice, but it's not cheap.

The base price for the iPad Pro starts off quite reasonable -- the 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $799, with the 12.9-inch version starting at $999. That gets you 128GB of storage and Wi-Fi connectivity.

Want more storage? The price goes up quick:

11-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi

128GB: $799

256GB: $899

512GB: $1,099

1TB: $1,299

12.9-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi

128GB: $999

256GB: $1,099

512GB: $1,299

1TB: $1,499

Need cellular too? Gotta dig deeper into your pockets:

11-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi + Cellular

128GB: $949

256GB: $1,049

512GB: $1,249

1TB: $1,449

12.9-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi + Cellular

128GB: $1,149

256GB: $1,249

512GB: $1,449

1TB: $1,649

Want an Apple Pencil? That'll be $129

Got your eye on that new Magic Keyboard? That'll set you back $299 for the 11-inch iPad Pro, and $349 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

This means that the cheapest 11-inch iPad Pro kitted out with a keyboard and Apple Pencil will set you back

There's also AppleCare on top of that, if that's your thing.

That's only $272 less than the cheapest 16-inch MacBook Pro.

For that price, the iPad Pro really does need to be your next computer.

