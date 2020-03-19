New iPad Pro: It's an expensive package

Got your eye on the new iPad Pro? It's a nice-looking system, but it's not cheap.

The base price for the iPad Pro starts off quite reasonable -- the 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $799, with the 12.9-inch version starting at $999. That gets you 128GB of storage and Wi-Fi connectivity.

Want more storage? The price goes up quick:

11-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi

  • 128GB: $799
  • 256GB: $899
  • 512GB: $1,099
  • 1TB: $1,299

12.9-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi

  • 128GB: $999
  • 256GB: $1,099
  • 512GB: $1,299
  • 1TB: $1,499

Need cellular too? Gotta dig deeper into your pockets:

11-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi + Cellular

  • 128GB: $949
  • 256GB: $1,049
  • 512GB: $1,249
  • 1TB: $1,449

12.9-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi + Cellular

  • 128GB: $1,149
  • 256GB: $1,249
  • 512GB: $1,449
  • 1TB: $1,649

Want an Apple Pencil? That'll be $129

Got your eye on that new Magic Keyboard? That'll set you back $299 for the 11-inch iPad Pro, and $349 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

This means that the cheapest 11-inch iPad Pro kitted out with a keyboard and Apple Pencil will set you back $1,227, while a top-of-the-line 12.9 inch iPad Pro with Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard is -- are you sitting down -- $2,127.

There's also AppleCare on top of that, if that's your thing.

That's only $272 less than the cheapest 16-inch MacBook Pro.

For that price, the iPad Pro really does need to be your next computer.

