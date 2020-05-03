New MacBook Pro details leak

The coronavirus pandemic has changed a lot of things, but one thing that it hasn't changed it Apple releasing new products. And benchmarks test results suggest that Apple has a new 13-inch MacBook Pro in the works.

Well, maybe it won't be the 13-inch model, but more on that in a moment.

Must read: Can a simple charging mistake cause your MacBook Pro to overheat?

Twitter user @_rogame discovered 3DMark benchmarks for the new MacBook Pro.

New config tested (2020 13" Macbook Pro)

> i7-1068NG7 2.3GHz base 4.1GHz boost

> 32GB of RAM

> 4TB SSD https://t.co/XmLXiz5jFT — _rogame (@_rogame) April 29, 2020

As you might imagine, there's not a whole lot of information.

Intel Core i7-1068NG7 2.3GHz base 4.1GHz boost processor

32GB of RAM

2/4TB SSD

The i7-1068NG7 processor is a 10th-gen Intel Ice Lake-U chip that as of yet has not been been officially confirmed yet. The switch to Ice Lake-U from Whiskey Lake-U is likely to be a significant performance boost.

Given the spec of this system, this seems to be a high-end offering and would cost in excess of $3,000. It's likely that Apple would release a more affordable version powered by a Core i5 processor too.

The most interesting this about this "leak" is the suggestion that this may not be a 13-inch MacBook Pro, but instead a new 14-inch model -- Apple's bumped the 15-inch MBP to 16-inch, so why not upgrade the 13-inch to 14-inch?