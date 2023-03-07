New TikTok feature gives creators another way to make money

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The popular video-sharing app TikTok announced a new feature allowing creators to further cash in on their content. Aside from making money from TikTok's Creator Fund, popular TikTokers can now upload videos into a TikTok Series in which content is behind a paywall.
Devoted fans can purchase a creator's premium content and have access to up to 80 videos; each video can be as long as 20 minutes. It's up to the content creators to decide how much to charge for their TikTok Series, and access can be purchased via in-video links or on a creator's profile.
For now, creating a TikTok Series is limited to a few creators. In the coming months, creators can apply to access the new feature.
Anything except "adult content" can be compiled into a TikTok Series -- from cooking, exercise, beauty, to lifestyle content, and beyond.
Regular TikTok videos can be up to 10 minutes long, so doubling the runtime can allow creators to deliver more detailed content to their viewers. Although the new feature gives creators more leverage over their TikTok earnings, TikTok Series content must still abide by TikTok's Community Guidelines.
TikTok's Creator Fund was the app's first opportunity for creators to monetize their TikTok content. The primary stipulation was that a prospective creator had to prove they received 100,000 authentic video views within the last 30 days to access the Creator Fund.
But creators had to reside in specific countries, be at least 18 years old, and have at least 10,000 followers to be considered eligible for TikTok's Creator Fund. If accepted, the money they received from the fund varied daily.
Some creators made only cents off their TikTok videos, while others made millions of dollars. TikTok Series allows creators more stability and reliability regarding how much money they make from making TikTok videos.