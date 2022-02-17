NextDC splashes AU$100m to build new Adelaide data centre

Image: NextDC

NextDC has secured land in Adelaide's CBD as part of its first steps to build a new AU$100 million data centre in the city of churches.

The new facility will be known as A1 Adelaide and call 211 Pirie Street home.

NextDC said when complete, the facility would deliver up to 10MW of power, be certified as an Uptime Institute Tier IV data centre, and offer direct cloud interconnection capability.

It will also feature an innovation centre that NextDC said would serve as "an entrepreneurial incubation hub which will cultivate local technology expertise and further enhance South Australia's global reputation for hi-tech, including capabilities around artificial intelligence, data analytics, and cybersecurity".

Alongside the data centre, NextDC is also standing up a mission-critical operations tower at the location.

"Our partnership with the South Australian government was instrumental in developing our long-term strategy to support the growth of the state" NextDC CEO Craig Scroogie said.

"This digital infrastructure development represents an important investment in South Australia, that will further support and accelerate the growth of the SA government's digital transformation strategy".

NextDC said it working with the state government to open A1 Adelaide in 2023.

At the end of last year, NextDC said it plans to build its first regional data centre in Maroochydore on Queensland's Sunshine Coast. It will the first of a series of regional-based edge sites that will target regional hubs across Australia that have been previously uncatered for, NextDC said.

The company reported for FY21 that data centre revenue was AU$246 million, up 23% over the prior year. NSW and the ACT accounted for 47% of total revenue.

It also noted that it expects data centre services revenue to reach AU$285-AU$295 million in 2022, with underlying EBITDA guidance of AU$160-AU$165 million.

