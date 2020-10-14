Nokia signs multiyear deal to migrate its data center infrastructure to Google Cloud

Networking equipment provider Nokia announced that it has signed a multiyear agreement to use Google as its cloud infrastructure provider. Nokia said it will migrate its global data centers and servers, as well as various software applications, onto Google Cloud infrastructure over an 18- to 24-month period.

Nokia said the deal reflects the company's operational shift toward a cloud-first IT strategy. The cloud move is also meant to help Nokia manage its digital operations and expand collaboration capabilities for its employees working remotely amid the pandemic.

Under the deal, Nokia will use a suite of Google Cloud products and services, with its infrastructure and applications running in the public cloud or via SaaS model. The companies have also worked out a customized migration schedule that will allow Nokia to exit its data centers more quickly. Google Cloud will deploy strategic systems integrators, solutions specialists, and engineers to ensure a stable migration, the companies said.

"Nokia is on a digital transformation path that is about fundamentally changing how we operate and do business," said Ravi Parmasad, VP of Global IT Infrastructure at Nokia. "This is crucial for how our employees collaborate so that we continue to raise the bar on meeting the needs of our customers. Given Nokia's digital ambitions and plans, this is an ideal time for Nokia to be taking this step with Google Cloud to accelerate our efforts; and doing all of this in a secure and scalable way."

