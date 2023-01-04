Nomad Goods launches $199 aluminum Apple Watch bands

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Nomad Goods isn't doing anything at CES, but that's not stopping the accessory maker from quietly releasing the Aluminum Band for Apple Watch. The $199 Aluminum Band comes in two colors: silver and space gray.
The Aluminum Band is designed for the bigger of Apple's smartwatch designs, with the product page listing 45mm/49mm as the sizes it's compatible with. That said, it's compatible with any Apple Watch model within that size range, not just Apple's newest Watch models.
Actually, at the bottom of the page, Nomad lists the band as compatible with 42mm and 44mm Apple Watch sizes. To be specific, it calls out 49mm, 45mm, 44mm and 42mm Apple Watch sizes.
The aluminum material is lighter than the company's steel band and weighs the same as the more expensive titanium offering. It has a matte texture finish that matches the Apple Watch's aluminum body.
There's a magnetic clasp that holds the watch on your wrist, with buttons on each side of it that you press to release the clasp.
There's an adjustment tool included with the band that you can use to add or remove links to ensure a proper fit.
I think all of Nomad's metal bands look great, so it's nice to see another option available for Apple Watch owners.
Unlike most products announced during CES, the Aluminum Band is available to order and ship immediately. So you can order it directly from Nomad right now.