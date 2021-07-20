Nomad Summer Sale kicks off: Get 30% off everything

Image: Nomad

Nomad Goods produces some of the best high-end and high-quality accessories for Apple products, and for the next week, you can get 30% off of all full-priced items on the site.

ZDNet Recommends The best AirTag accessories: Key chains, straps, and mounts Apple recently released the AirTag, a small tracking device you can take anywhere and is easy to accessorize. Here are some of the best AirTag accessories available Read More

One of my favorite Nomad accessories right now is the recently launched leather AirTag Loop. At $24.95 before the discount, the leather loop adds a stylish way to carry your AirTag. Plus, it's a worthy alternative to Apple's official AirTag cases. You can even change the battery, when that time comes, without removing the AirTag from the loop.

Other Nomad products I recommend include charging cables, which have a braided Kevlar on the outside of them to ensure they don't easily break. Nomad's iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands are also popular and come in plenty of color options that include MagSafe compatibility.

I reviewed the Base Station Pro wireless charging system that allows you to place any Qi-compatible device anywhere on the pad, instead of worrying about precisely lining the charging coil.

To take advantage of the 30% off promotion, you'll need to use coupon code SUMMER30 at checkout on Nomad's website.

If you pick up some new Nomad gear, let us know in the comments what you decided on.