Not upgrading to iOS 15? Then you need to install this update now

Back when iOS 15 was first announced by Apple, a promise was made that users could choose to stay on iOS 14 if they wanted to and still get updates.

If you decided that iOS 15 wasn't for you, then Apple is delivering on that promise with an update that you should install as soon as possible.

iOS 14.8.1 contains 12 -- yes, a dozen -- security fixes for a swathe of issues, ranging from kernel vulnerabilities to bugs in the Safari WebKit engine.

These are the sorts of issues that could let the bad guys get a foothold into your device to cause more havoc.

Also out is iPadOS 14.8.1 for tablet owners who decided to stick with iOS 14 for now.

A complete list of fixes can be found here.

To install the update, tap on Settings > General and go to Software Update to download the update.