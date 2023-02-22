Bing's chat AI bot is finally available to everyone. Here's how you can get access.

Microsoft

The new Bing featuring ChatGPT was unveiled in early February and has only been available to select users since. The experiences with the AI chatbot have ranged from slightly scary, to humorous, to really informative.

Regardless of the result, using the chatbot nearly always guarantees an interesting experience, and now you can get in on the fun, too.

Also: Bing's AI chatbot has a new chat session limit -- again

Microsoft

Microsoft is cranking up its availability from its limited one million users to everyone who downloads the new Bing mobile app, available on both iOS and Android. The Bing icon on the bottom of the app will start a chat session, where you can start interacting with the bot immediately.

Microsoft decided to bring the new Bing to mobile to facilitate on-the-go searches since "64% of searches occur on mobile phones," according to Microsoft.

Queries are still limited to six chat turns per session and 60 total chats per day, even though Microsoft plans to expand to 100-total chat limit soon.

In addition to the expansion in access, Microsoft unveiled voice search for Bing on both mobile and desktop, a frequently requested feature according to Microsoft.

Also: Microsoft's ChatGPT Bing question limit is creating more problems than answers

The new Bing is also making its way to a somewhat unexpected space, Skype. Through this collaboration, you can get Bing's opinion on a topic you are discussing with your friends or family simply by adding Bing to the conversation the same way you would add any other contact.

You can even choose how you want Bing to present the information to you as with formats including bullet points, texts, or a simplified response. If there is a language barrier, you can also ask Bing to translate its response as it is fluent in over 100 languages. This feature is available for worldwide preview starting on Wednesday as well.