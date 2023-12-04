'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
You can take Zoom calls from your couch now with this new Apple TV app
The Apple TV platform looks more attractive than ever with the recent addition of a Zoom meetings app that leverages the Continuity Camera integration. This would allow Apple TV 4K users to use their iPhone or iPad as a webcam for Zoom meetings on their TV.
The latest Apple tvOS 17 update was announced in June when Apple demonstrated how its Continuity Camera feature would be integrated into the Apple TV 4K 2nd-generation or newer. But even though Apple announced Zoom would launch an Apple TV app with the new integration, the actual Zoom meeting app wasn't launched until days ago.
The addition of a new Zoom meetings app for Apple TV not only makes it convenient to participate in Zoom video calls from the comfort of your couch, but it also makes video conferences with multiple people easier, as they could sit comfortably around a TV rather than crowding around a small device.
Logging into the Zoom for Home TV app on Apple TV is a very similar experience to logging into Zoom elsewhere. You can access your account with your credentials, use your mobile device to log in, or skip the login process altogether.
Then, you just need to give the app permission to access your device's camera and microphone for Continuity Camera, and you're ready to start or join meetings. It's a good idea to prop up your iPhone or iPad to capture the right angle, using a stand or a tripod mount.
Apple had already added FaceTime to Apple TV with the Continuity Camera integration, which lets users hold video calls through their Apple TV 4K device from their Apple ID. FaceTime for Apple TV uses the TV screen to display the video call and supports Continuity Camera to use an iPhone or iPad as a camera and microphone.
Originally launched for macOS, Continuity Camera lets you use the camera and microphone on your iPhone and iPad as a webcam instead of your computer's built-in camera. This delivers higher-quality video and audio during video calls and gives users access to certain device-specific features like Center Stage, which uses AI to keep the subject in the middle of the screen at all times.