Nvidia adds GeForce Now RTX 3080 subscription: 'Gamers deserve a supercomputer too'

Nvidia launched its next-generation cloud gaming platform with a GeForce RTX 3080 powered GeForce Now and what equates to a supercomputer membership tier dedicated to gamers.

While cloud gaming doesn't impact business directly, Nvidia's work highlights how far game streaming has come. GeForce Now's advances also apply to virtual desktop infrastructure and streaming high performance applications to remote workers.

Nvidia also launched a new premium tier for gamers who want the horsepower. Nvidia's upgrade to GeForce Now is powered by what the company calls a SuperPOD, which has more than 1,000 GPUs delivering more than 39 petaflops of graphics horsepower. Each instance of GeForce Now SuperPOD has 35 teraflops of performance for a six-month membership going for 99.99 EUR.

Andrew Fear, senior product manager for Nvidia GeForce NOW, said the cloud gaming service has more than 12 million members supported with more than 30 data centers around the world. Fear outlined how Nvidia sped up the service with Mellanox technology as well as its Ampere processors. "Gamers deserve a supercomputer too," said Fear.

Among the key details:

The GeForce Now RTX 3080 membership enables games to run at up to 1440p on PC and Mac devices, 4K HDR on Nvidia Shield and up to 120 frames per second with PC, Mac and Android apps.

GeForceNow RTX 3080 members will have access to RTX 3080 gaming rigs and the longest session lengths.

GeForce Now is reducing system latency via Nvidia's Adaptive Sync technology. High frame rate synchronization boosts cloud game play.

GeForce Now members have access to more than 1,100 games.

GeForce Now RTX 3080 is available for preorder today with availability in North America in November and Europe in December.

