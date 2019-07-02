Nvidia unveils GeForce RTX SUPER gaming GPUs

NVIDIA added to its lineup of gaming GPUs on Tuesday, rolling out a trio of a Turing-based gaming cards designed to make real-time ray tracing more accessible. Following nearly a year of architectural and process optimizations, the chipmaker introduced the GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER, GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER and GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER. The GPUs are said to deliver up to 25 percent faster performance than the original RTX 20 series.

Turing GPUs are designed for ray tracing -- a rendering technique that creates realistic lighting effects. In addition to real-time ray tracing, this new lineup of GPUs also delivers greater AI processing performance, offering up to 130 Tensor flops, as well as support for Mesh Shading and Adaptive Shading.

"Dubbed the 'graphics holy grail,' real-time ray tracing brings cinematic quality lighting effects to interactive experiences for the first-time," Matt Wuebbling, Nvidia's global head of marketing for the GeForce business, wrote in a blog post. "The world's most advanced GPU architecture, [Turing] fuses next-generation shaders with real-time ray tracing and all-new AI capabilities. Turing's hybrid graphics capability represents the biggest generational leap ever in gaming GPUs, delivering up to 6x more performance than previous 10 Series Pascal GPUs."

Nvidia is also offering the new GPUs as part of game bundles. All of the new GPUs will include a copy of Control and Wolfenstein: Youngblood, two titles that support real-time ray tracing.

