​OnePlus 6T will have a fingerprint sensor in the screen

The forthcoming OnePlus 6T from Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus will come with an in-display fingerprint reader, making for a quick alternative to facial recognition unlock.

The OnePlus 6T is coming to the US via T-Mobile this October and will likely be the first phone widely available in the US featuring a fingerprint reader inside the screen.

The smartphone is expected to cost around $500 to $600, offering a cheaper alternative to Apple and Samsung flagships, but still with Qualcomm's top Snapdragon processor, loads of RAM and decent cameras.

OnePlus confirmed the in-screen fingerprint reader on the OnePlus 6T to ZDNet's sister site, CNET.

"We unlock our phones multiple times a day, and Screen Unlock reduces the number of steps to complete the action," OnePlus told CNET.

"By adding this feature as an addition to other display unlocking options such as Face Unlock, users will have options to unlock the display in a way that is most efficient for them."

The in-screen fingerprint sensor is currently available in phones from Vivo and Huawei, however sales of these are aimed at consumers in Asia.

An image of the OnePlus 6T's packaging leaked on Weibo last week suggested the device would come with an in-screen fingerprint reader.

The main benefit of the feature is that allows users to unlock the device without picking the phone up. Users instead will be able to just tap the screen.

According to CNET, the OnePlus 6T will be 0.45mm thicker than the OnePlus 6, which had a fingerprint reader on the rear.

