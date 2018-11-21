Optus Business signs AU$12 million deal with CSR

Optus has announced signing a AU$12 million strategic partnership with industrial company CSR to provide mobile, data, and voice services for the next three and a half years.

The agreement will see Optus provide telecommunication services across 150 CSR sites, and will combine mobile, voice, and data on a single network.

It is also aimed at digitally transforming the company, Optus Business MD John Paitaridis told ZDNet.

"Organisations -- public or private -- who do not rethink how they operate and use data will fall behind," Paitaridis told ZDNet.

"We help organisations to look at how they can harness digital solutions to stay relevant and competitive."

CSR GM of Enterprise IT Craig Buttriss added that Optus' solution was chosen due to its scalability to support future products and services.

Read also: Optus to launch 5G across Canberra and Brisbane in January

In August, Optus Business had also announced winning the tender to provide telecommunications services for the Australian Department of Health as part of a three-year AU$6 million contract.

Under the deal, Optus Business will consolidate the department's telecommunications services under a single agreement, including voice, mobile, data, and wide area networking (WAN) services for Health's 5,000 workers.

Optus a year ago additionally signed a AU$13.6 million three-year deal with the Australian Department of Agriculture and Water Resources with an emphasis on digital transformation. It will continue delivering mobile, data, and voice services across the 5,500 mobile and tablet devices used by the federal government department, along with managed telephone, video conferencing, Skype for Business, and a contact centre solution for the department's 150 sites.

In July, Optus Business also announced being chosen to provide mobile, fixed data, fixed voice, and internet services for the New South Wales government over the next five years as part of its Telecommunications Purchasing Arrangements.

According to the state's Chief Information and Digital Officer Greg Wells, partnerships with companies like Optus are "critical to realising the NSW government's digital strategy".

For the quarter ended June 30, Optus announced enterprise business operating revenue up 6.6 percent to AU$386 million, with IT and managed services up 17.6 percent to AU$173 million. Optus attributed this increase to continuing growth in cybersecurity.

Optus Cyber Security last month acquired Hivint Strategic to boost the Trustwave security services across Optus Business, including technical, risk, governance, and compliance solutions.

Hivint's software-as-a-service platform Security Colony provides access to information security management systems, policies, standards, and templates for subscribers, according to Optus' parent company Singtel.

Paitaridis at the time said the acquisition adds to the telco's position as "one of Australia's leading cybersecurity service providers" for both enterprise and government.

