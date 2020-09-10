Oracle beats Q1 estimates, wins new cloud business with major brands

Oracle on Thursday reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results, after racking up a number of major customers wins in both its cloud applications and infrastructure businesses. McDonald's, for instance, is migrating its North American financial systems to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. Albertsons, one of the largest grocers in North America, is adopting Oracle Cloud HCM.

Oracle's non-GAAP net income for the first quarter was up 4% to $2.9 billion, while non-GAAP earnings per share were up 15% to 93 cents. Total quarterly revenues were $9.37 billion, up 2% year over year.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 86 cents per share on revenue of $9.19 billion.

"Our cloud applications businesses continued their rapid revenue growth," Oracle CEO Safra Catz said in a statement. "Our infrastructure businesses are also growing rapidly as revenue from Zoom more than doubled from Q4 last year to Q1 this year. I have a high level of confidence that our revenue will accelerate as we move on past COVID-19."

Oracle's Fusion Cloud ERP Suite grew 33% year over year, while NetSuite ERP was up 23%.

Oracle now has more than 7,300 Fusion ERP customers and 23,000 Netsuite ERP customers.

In Q1, cloud services and license support revenues were up 2%, reaching $6.9 billion. Within that category, applications cloud services and license support brought in $2.8 billion, up 4%, while infrastructure cloud services and license support brought in $4.13 billion, up 1%.

Cloud license and on-premise license revenues were up 9% to $886 million.

In addition to McDonald's and Albertsons, Oracle highlighted a number of other customer wins. Iron Mountain, a global information management services company, has selected Oracle's Cloud ERP and Procurement tools. Meanwhile, the health insurer Humana extended its broad portfolio of horizontal cloud services from Oracle to now include Oracle Health Insurance Claims Administration Cloud Service. This service will be replacing a legacy mainframe system.

Also on Thursday, Oracle's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 24 cents per share of outstanding common stock.