Oracle bolsters Eloqua with new platform integrations

Oracle on Tuesday introduced new product integrations with the Oracle Marketing Cloud, including tie-ins between Oracle Eloqua and 6sense, Demandbase, LookBookHQ and Mintigo.

Eloqua is a key component of Oracle's marketing cloud, offering cloud-based software for automating marketing campaigns. Like other Oracle-branded platforms, software stems from Oracle's $871 million purchase of Eloqua back in 2012.

These new integrations are aimed at helping sales teams find high-potential buyers and close deals faster, Oracle said.

The link between Eloqua 6Sense is designed to improve pipeline conversion for sales teams. Meanwhile, the DemandBase integration aims to provide AI insights that help sales teams "contact the right accounts with the right messages at the right time to move deals forward," the company said in a press release. The LookBook and Mintigo integrations are both designed to improve the quality of sales leads.

On Monday, Oracle outlined new customer support SaaS products under the Fusion brand, including ERP, EPM, HCM, supply chain, manufacturing, sales and service.

The company also announced the availability of the Oracle Autonomous Analytics Cloud, Oracle Autonomous Integration Cloud, and Oracle Autonomous Visual Builder Cloud -- platforms with AI and machine learning algorithms baked in for automated predictive insights.

RELATED COVERAGE

Oracle Access Manager security bug so serious it let anyone access protected data

The moral? Don't roll your own crypto, security researcher tells Oracle.

Oracle buys marketing tech company Grapeshot

Grapeshot is the company behind a "brand safety" platform used by marketers.

Oracle vs Google: Android P is for Poisoned Platform

Suddenly, Windows Phone and .Net became very attractive for mobile application development. And we have Oracle to thank for it.