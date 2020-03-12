Oracle touts growing subscription revenues in Q3

Oracle posted third quarter financial results slightly above expectations Thursday, emphasizing its steady, incremental growth in subscription revenues.

Oracle's non-GAAP net income for the quarter was $3.2 billion, or 97 cents per share, on revenue of $9.8 billion, up 2 percent year-over-year.

Wall Street was looking for earnings of 96 cents per share on revenue of $9.75 billion.

Subscription revenues -- which includes sales from Cloud Services and License Support -- were $6.9 billion, up 4 percent year-over-year. Cloud License and On-Premise License revenues came to $1.2 billion.

In a statement, CEO Safra Catz said the company had an "extremely strong quarter," zeroing in on subscription revenues.

"These consistently growing and recurring subscription revenues now account for 71% of total company revenues, thus enabling a sequential increase in our operating margin, and double-digit non-GAAP Earnings Per Share growth in Q3," Catz said.

Oracle also announced its board of directors increased the authorization for share repurchases by $15 billion. Additionally, the board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 24 cents per share of outstanding common stock.

Oracle's Fusion ERP cloud revenues were up 37 percent year-over-year in Q3.

Meanwhile, Oracle founder and CTO Larry Ellison said in a statement that "thousands of customers are now using the revolutionary new Oracle Autonomous Database in our Generation 2 Public Cloud." In the prior quarter, Ellison similarly said that "thousands" of customers were using the Autonomous Database.

Three months ago, Ellison called the autonomous database and Oracle's ERP products (which includes Fusion ERP as well as NetSuite ERP) the "two key product areas that will determine Oracle's future in the cloud."